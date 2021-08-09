News

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion celebrate a year of “WAP” thinking about a new collaboration












It was August 7, 2020 when the featurimg of records was released “WAP”, made by Cardi B and Stallion, Megan Thee.

The song has debuted at number one on the chart Billboard Hot 100, thus becoming the first female collaboration between rappers to enter directly at the top of the hit parade.

Now, to one year away, the sequel could come out. On the occasion of the first anniversary Cardi wrote via Twitter:

“Wow, I can’t believe ‘WAP’ is one year old. It doesn’t even prove it. What a record! Megan, we should do it again sometime.”

The answer of the friend and colleague it was not long in coming:

“Happy WAPIVERSARY! Thank you for wanting me with you, I think people deserve another collaboration“.

We think so too!

For Cardi B “WAP” was the fourth number one in the Billboard Hot 100 of the rapper, after “Bodak Yellow”, “I Like It” and “Girls Like You”.

Recently the rapper has scored a new collab with an artist who had taken part in the official video of “WAP”: it is about Normans, who together with Cardi released the single “Wild Side”.

Turn up the volume and listen to it again below!

ph: press











