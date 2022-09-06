Cardi B and Offset celebrate their son Wave’s 1st birthday with a car-themed party

ads

They are growing at lightning speed.

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their son Wave’s first birthday on Monday with an extravagant car-themed birthday party.

“WAVE, SET, GOOOO!!!!!! 🏁🏎🥳HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love,” Cardi B wrote in a sweet post shared via Instagram, which featured several snaps of the little bash.

The rapper also showed her appreciation for the event planner and everyone else who teamed up to make the party so wonderful.

“Thank you @pep_ent for making this possible. … Thanks to the djs, the chef, the activity group and of course @joolstv_ my son’s absolute favorite!!!!” she added.

The Waves-decorated fiesta included massive displays of balloons surrounding several expensive sports cars that were parked for revelers to take photos in front of.

Cardi shared photos of the festivities on her Instagram. iamcardib/Instagram

The birthday boy even got a dazzled mini car he could ride around in.

Taking things up a notch, the “WAP” rapper and her family also matched the birthday boy’s outfit for the occasion. Cardi, her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, Kulture and Wave all wore denim ensembles from Denim Tears.

“My HEART ♥️…Thank you @tremaineemory for our custom family outfits @denimtears,” Cardi said, tagging the stylist in a photo of her and her family in their coordinating looks.

The birthday party was filled with impressive balloon displays and colorful decorations.

iamcardib/Instagram

The birthday party was filled with impressive balloon displays and colorful decorations.

Cardi dressed up her look with several stacked chains around her neck and Balenciaga’s Cagole studded leather shoulder bag, which sells for $2,300.

Several people from the couple’s social circle also took to Instagram to wish Wave a happy birthday.

“The 1st ANNIVERSARY of WAVE! 🥲💙 🥳🎈 HAPPY BIRTHDAY LITTLE MAN AUNTY LOVE YOU ‼️😘😘😘😘,” Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina gushed.

Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina was there to celebrate her nephew. hennessycarolina/Instagram

Others flooded Cardi’s Instagram post with sweet notes about her growing baby boy.

“He’s so yummy sis Omg ☺️,” Tamar Braxton commented on her post.

“Happy birthday to your little handsome prince 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie wrote.

The birthday boy received a children’s car. hennessycarolina/Instagram

Cardi and Offset welcomed Wave in September 2021, though they didn’t reveal her name or show her face until April of this year.

Meanwhile, Cardi gave birth to their first child, daughter Kulture, in July 2018.

The two entertainers secretly tied the knot in September 2017, though they baffled fans the previous month when Offset publicly proposed to Cardi onstage for an eight-carat diamond ring.

Offset is also the father of three other children from previous relationships – two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie.

