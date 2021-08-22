News

Cardi B and Offset: everything you need to know about the couple and the firstborn Kulture

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Cardi B and Off-set they decided to seal their love with two Lamborghini Aventadors.

Cardi B wants to “learn to be a mom” from Kulture and enjoy “every second of that growth until she gets back to work.” With these words, entrusted to a doll, the star decided to tell about her motherhood on Instagram.

And, again on the social platform, it also showed the cradle of the little eldest daughter of Cardi B and Offset born less than a month ago.

In June Cardi B had confirmed on twitter that she had married in secret with rapper Offset, the wedding took place in September 2017.

The two they met in January 2017 on the occasion of the collaboration for the song Lick, included on Cardi B’s album, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2.

Loading...
Advertisements

Since that time they have been seen together in public more and more often, albeit the singer continued to deny the relationship with the rapper until October 2017, a month after the secret marriage between the two.

Cardi B told on twitter that the wedding took place without preparations, without white dress and without ring, in the presence only of the singer’s cousin who acted as a witness for the private ceremony.

In a long note posted on twitter, Cardi B had explained that Offset was very keen to make her live the moment of the marriage proposal, for this reason even if they had already married in secret, the rapper he asked for the singer’s hand during a concert in Philadephia, with an 8-carat pear-shaped diamond worth $ 500,000.

As of March 2018 the couple confirmed that they are expecting a baby girl.

In May of this year Cardi B appeared dressed as a bride in the video for the song Be Careful, and who knows if the two will want to repeat the ceremony more officially in the future.

Come back to this page for all the updates on Cardi B and Offset, the new Hip Hop power couple.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

853
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
679
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
642
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
505
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
502
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
497
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
483
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
443
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
422
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
414
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top