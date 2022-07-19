Cardi B and Offset reveal their son’s face and name

Cardi B and Offset present the latest addition to their family. On Thursday evening, the star couple returned to Instagram to share photos that many fans have been waiting for. This is the first time that we see the face of their little boy. Cardi B’s post shows the 7-month-old baby all dressed in blue with icy-style jewelry. The caption consists of a series of emojis – 🦕🌊🧸– which provide clues to the name of the child.

At the same time, Offset also posted photos that discussed the little boy in his bath on his Instagram profile. But rather than alluding to his son’s name, the Migos member simply spelled it out in the caption: “WAVE SET CEPHUS”.

Cardi and Offset announced the birth of their child in September 2021more than three years after welcoming their first child together, Culture. Although Wave and Kulture are Cardi’s only biological children, Offset is also the father of three other children – Kalea, 7, Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12 – from previous relationships. The couple and their children are also the cover stars of the May/June issue ofEssence, “Rapped in Love”.