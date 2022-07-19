Cardi B and Offset reveal their son’s first photo and name

A little over 7 months after the birth of their 2nd child, Cardi B and Offset revealed the first name but also the 1st photo of their boy.

Already parents of a little girl named Kulture who was born in July 2018, Cardi B and Offset had the happiness of having a 2nd child, a little boy who was born on September 4, 2021. And if for the 1st , they had decided to quickly highlight it on their social networks, the couple made a different choice for their son, limiting themselves to a few photos in which his face was hidden. However, the Migos member and his wife could not resist sharing with their fans who follow them on social networks some information about him. This is how on Instagram, they posted the first photo of their child, who we see wearing a hat and a down jacket and wearing a chain adorned with diamonds, while revealing his first name, Wave – which means wave in French.

A strained relationship with social media

Wave Cephus appears alongside his sister, but also his 2 half-brothers and his half-sister, Offset’s children born from a previous relationship, for a photo shoot that the family did for the magazine Essence. A way for Cardi and her husband to say more about their large family, even if the rapper seems to have significantly slowed down her presence on social networks. While she blocked her daughter’s Instagram account, which was insulted by some Internet users despite her very young age, Belcalis Almánzar also recently deleted her own accounts for a few days. A decision she had taken after heated exchanges with some of her fans, disappointed not to see her appear at the Grammy Awards. A situation that will undoubtedly allow her to put her relationship with social networks into perspective, which she has taken very seriously for many years.

