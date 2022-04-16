Entertainment

Cardi B and Offset show their son’s face for the first time and reveal his name | Famous

Seven months after giving birth to her second child, Cardi B and her husband Offset They finally showed their little boy’s face and took the opportunity to reveal his name.

Again the couple chose to name the child in an original way: ” Wave Set Cephus“, wrote the rapper in the photograph he published of his son, who poses with sparkling jewelry.

For her part, the interpreter of “I like it” published a couple of images on her Instagram profile to which she did not add any text, only some emoticons.

The Birth of Wave Set Cephus

The second son of the rappers was born on September 4, 2021, but they made it known two days later through social networks.

Cardi B shared the news with a photo of her holding her baby while sitting on a hospital bed with her husband.

“We are so happy to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement, People reported. “He is already well loved by his family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The children of Cardi B and The Offset

However, Offset already had three children from his previous relationships: Kalea, 7, Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12.

Cardi B and Offset posed with their children for a magazine

For the first time the couple posed with all their children, the exclusive was given to Essence magazine.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family. I love having a great family with all of our children and I am grateful that we are making our blended family work,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. along with some of the images from the photo shoot.

