Entertainment

Cardi B and Offset, the name and the first photos of their son revealed

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Leah Bitton

Updated

Cardi B and Offset unveiled the first photos of their child, as well as his first name.

They kept the secret for seven months. Cardi B and Offset announced the name of their son, born September 4, 2021, on Thursday, posting the first photos of the toddler. The 30-year-old rapper shared a snap of his child, along with his full name: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.” The interpreter of “I like it” shared other images of her baby, accompanied by three emoticons, including that of a wave.

The young parents did not do things by halves for this announcement since Wave already wears large diamond chains, including one with his first name inscribed on a wave, but also a fur coat.

What’s next after this ad

After the big reveal, Cardi B tweeted that Offset was the one who came up with the baby’s name. “When Set suggested Wave, I was convinced! IT HAD TO BE HER NAME!”, wrote the 28-year-old artist on Twitter, accompanied by a video of the somewhat bling-bling jewel.

What’s next after this ad

To read : Cardi B wins millions in libel against blogger

The lovebirds are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, named Kulture. Cardi B had deleted her eldest’s Instagram account after she was insulted, despite her young age. Offset is also father to Kalea, 7, Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from past relationships.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

This is how its cast looks almost 30 years after its premiere

1 second ago

Rihanna: a musical return on Friday for the soundtrack of “Black Panther”?

2 mins ago

This Is What 26 Kids From Movies From The 2000s And 2010s Look Like Now

11 mins ago

Kim Kardashian in visible underwear with her sisters, her very sexy birthday!

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button