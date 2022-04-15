Cardi B and Offset, the name and the first photos of their son revealed

Cardi B and Offset unveiled the first photos of their child, as well as his first name.

They kept the secret for seven months. Cardi B and Offset announced the name of their son, born September 4, 2021, on Thursday, posting the first photos of the toddler. The 30-year-old rapper shared a snap of his child, along with his full name: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.” The interpreter of “I like it” shared other images of her baby, accompanied by three emoticons, including that of a wave.

The young parents did not do things halfway for this announcement since Wave already wears large diamond chains, including one with his first name inscribed on a wave, but also a fur coat.

After the big reveal, Cardi B tweeted that Offset was the one who came up with the baby’s name. “When Set suggested Wave, I was convinced! IT HAD TO BE HER NAME!”, wrote the 28-year-old artist on Twitter, accompanied by a video of the somewhat bling-bling jewel.

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022

The lovebirds are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, named Kulture. Cardi B had deleted her eldest’s Instagram account after she was insulted, despite her young age. Offset is also father to Kalea, 7, Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from past relationships.