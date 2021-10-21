Cardi B and Penn Badgley have proven to be super fans of each other

Cardi B And Penn Badgley they became Twitter friends!

It all started when the 29-year-old rapper noticed an “interview in which the 34-year-old actor explained that he is not good with social media and he cited it as an example of someone who has “an authentic relationship“ with these platforms: “In my opinion [i social] I’m this incredibly nuanced place and I feel she’s in a genuine relationship, I think that’s why people like it so much“.

Cardi B retweeted the video and enthusiastically added: “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG He knows me !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMDDGG !!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous“.

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG !!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i – iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

Penn Badgley was speechless: “The…“he wrote. And so he passed to the facts, replacing his profile picture with one of the artist.

I- https://t.co/j6GRQkmP9r – Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) October 19, 2021

Immediately after Cardi reciprocated, choosing a photo of Joe Goldberg, the character Badgley plays in You.

ph: getty images