Cardi B and Penn Badgley have proven to be super fans of each other

21 October 2021




Cardi B And Penn Badgley they became Twitter friends!

It all started when the 29-year-old rapper noticed an “interview in which the 34-year-old actor explained that he is not good with social media and he cited it as an example of someone who has “an authentic relationship with these platforms: “In my opinion [i social] I’m this incredibly nuanced place and I feel she’s in a genuine relationship, I think that’s why people like it so much“.

Cardi B retweeted the video and enthusiastically added: “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG He knows me !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMDDGG !!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous“.

Penn Badgley was speechless: “The…“he wrote. And so he passed to the facts, replacing his profile picture with one of the artist.

Immediately after Cardi reciprocated, choosing a photo of Joe Goldberg, the character Badgley plays in You.

Famous friends you wouldn’t have expected!

ph: getty images


