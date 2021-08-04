Cardi B and the harassment suffered by Trump supporters

Cardi B went live on Instagram to explain why she will continue to speak out against Donald Trump and why she will continue to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming election.

“I’m not going to show my face in this video. I look like shit, and I feel like shit. I’m a bit sick,” she started during the unscheduled live session on the evening of Sunday 6, driven by a scuffle on Twitter with Candace Owens, conservative activist and Trump supporter.

“It’s no secret that I use my platform to get people to vote. I love politics. I support the Democratic Party. Everyone knows I have nothing to do with Trump,” Cardi B said on Instagram Live.

Harassment of pro-Trump

The rapper then opened a parenthesis on how to deal with harassment by Trump followers.

“They are denigrating me,” he said. “They make fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a fuck. Let me tell you something. It’s so shitty that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to share the location of my house, to set it on fire.. I literally hired a private investigator, giving him a warrant to arrest this guy. This guy was a fucking teenager. His parents were shaken,.

Candace Owens’ attacks

Cardi B then responded to Owens’ comments on the recent interview with Joe Biden.

«Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither of you love or know your music. They think you’re stupid,” Owens tweeted on Sunday. “When you stick to music, you can be alone. When you delight in politics, you will be called out out of ignorance of the programs,” Owens said in another tweet.

“Just how can I get people to sco*are and have fun, making everyone feel like they’re all bad bitch, I can also encourage millions of followers to go and vote” cardi replied in his live video.

“You’re saying Joe Biden is complacent because he’s using a popular figure like me,” Cardi said. “But your president, the guy you love so much, is no less.”

Let me tell you something,, he continued. “I pay a slaughter of taxes. I’m a good American.”

Cardi B then showed a video that her sister Hennessy sent her. In the clip, a white couple is seen arguing with her on a beach in the Hamptons “because they are an Afro/Hispanic gay couple.”

The rapper reiterated: «No matter how much I earn, no matter how much I work, I can’t be a free American. My sister can’t be a fucking free American. There’s this fucking Trump pushing families to harass two lesbians. What the fuck!?».

The battle continues

«I’ll keep telling my millions of followers to vote until your president comes out of here», promised Cardi B before returning to drink some chicken broth. “I’m tired of this story.”

Following, owens’ instagram live response:

“You keep saying you have a song at number 1. It doesn’t mean a dick. Nobody cares about a song about your wet f**a. I apologize for the language with my followers… This has nothing to do with Black America and whoever you are helping or not.”

“You hated Trump because they told you they hated Trump… You think you should do it just because you’re a puppet,” he told Cardi B.