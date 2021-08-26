Cardi B and the large collection of shower items: what it uses

Celebrities have their little obsessions too: Cardi B, for example, he collects shower items and owns them in large quantities. While Hollywood recently created a scandal, giving a voice to all the VIPs who dislike a daily shower, the rapper instead demonstrated via Twitter that she particularly enjoys her bathroom routine, showing the vast collection of shower items.

Cardi B and the collection of shower items

Cardi B follows an extensive beauty routine. Just a short time ago, he shared the DIY recipe for making it with his followers perfect moisturizing hair mask. The ingredients to use can be found easily: those suggested by the rapper are avocado, eggs, honey and olive oil. While not specifying the quantities, he told via Instagram Stories that he uses a blender to avoid whole pieces of avocado. “This treatment is really good for curly hair“, She advised, explaining to use the mask for herself and her daughter (who has very curly hair).

Regarding shower products, Cardi B offered a broad overview, showing for example its OGX scrub, Dr Teal’s body oil, bubble bath Where is it and Palmer’s cocoa butter (the latter useful for skin hydration). The singer also explained how she typically applies the St. Ives scrub. “I love exfoliating my lower body especially right after shaving. The body scrub is good for the legs, but I think it’s too fat for the bikini line “.

Regarding the new Hollywood trend that responds to the “No Wash”, Cardi B tiptoed the question by asking her followers: “What happens to people who say they don’t shower?“. In the past, some VIPs such as Leonardo DiCaprio had addressed the topic: there are those who do it out of laziness, those who believe that too much soap is bad for the skin and those who believe it damages the planet.

READ ALSO: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ beauty secrets