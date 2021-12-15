Cardi B announces her return with an album for 2022.

Cardi B finally ready to unveil her second album? The rapper talks on Instagram.

In 2018, “Invasion Of Privacy” was released, the acclaimed debut album by Cardi B. A truly sensationally successful album, which by now should have already had a sequel. But even the very powerful rapper was “hampered” by the pandemic, and so this long-awaited second album has not yet come out.

Yet both in 2020 and in 2021 Cardi released two singles of undisputed success as “WAP” and “UP”, which however at this point we do not know if they will be part of the new project.

In the meantime, the diamond certification for the song “I Like It” also arrives in his palmares of successes.

Below is Cardi’s video and the news that reaches us on the new album