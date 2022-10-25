Cardi B Announces Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor About Upcoming Album

Cardi B had a busy weekend. She took the opportunity to drop the bomb that Offset will address the Saweetie rumor on his next album.

If you’re looking to get a star’s attention, just provoke them. This method worked again on Cardi B, from whom the owner of an Instagram account managed to snatch a few words.

When Madonna serves as bait to get Cardi B

It all started with the fact that Madona published having had an influence on the music of many women like Cardi B. The latter did not appreciate the statement and reacted very quickly on the web. This responsiveness was well noticed by the Instagram account @its_onsite. The latter underlines the fact that Cardi B did not deign to react to the rumors about her husband who would have an affair with Saweetie. “It’s Sunday morning, and Cardi B is up and gushing over Madonna mentioning her name on an IG post yesterday regarding the impact her book SEX has had on the industry.“, began by writing @its_onsite. To complete its work, the account uses a screenshot of Cardi B’s reactions before concluding: “Looks like she’s responding to everything but this rumor…. You know what it doesn’t matter. »

No response except on Offset’s album

That was enough to bring Cardi B out of her silence. This time, she did not go against it. She simply asked everyone to be patient, because the answer will soon be on her husband’s album. “This rumor would be addressed on the Offset album. Stay tuned“, posted the rapper from the Bronx.

This story is getting more than serious as netizens believe Quavo has addressed the issue in his new song “Messy.” Music lovers are convinced of this since Quavo talks about it in one of his verses. “Bitch fucked my dawg behind my back, but I don’t stress (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we shoulda blessed it (you shoulda just said it)/Now the shit is got messy (uh)”.

We will have to wait for the version of Offset.