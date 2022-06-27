Cardi B applauds after comments claiming Kulture has autism

Cardi B does not tolerate disrespect for his daughter. The “Shake It” rapper applauded a Twitter user who insulted his daughter by saying Kulture has autism.

Cardi B is speaking out after shady comments about her family.

On Friday, Cardi B spoke to a Twitter user who told her in several now-deleted tweets to quit the app and watch out for her kids. The Twitter user also said her daughter has autism.

Cardy replied:

“My daughter is not autistic… You can’t call her ugly, so you have to diagnose her with something.”

She replied to another user in another tweet where she wrote:

“30,40,50…Don’t raise my kids with shit…All because I put a video of me dancing and you all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade…WHY YOU ARE RAISING DANCES? CHILDREN ? Why do my children have to do with all the misery? »

Fans came to Cardi’s defense and accepted her decision to address the user, while others pointed out that they were calling someone autistic prerogatively.

A user wrote, “You have every right to defend your child. I’m just trying to figure out why saying a child has autism would be used as an insult. If you don’t understand anything about an autistic child, you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own way.

“I have grandsons with autism. They are my heart. I don’t know what made people call your daughter autistic, but that’s nothing to be ashamed of,” another user posted.

Cardi B and Gap did not hide their son from the world, they hid the world from their son.

They finally decided we were worthy enough to see their baby boy, who looks just like big sister Kulture.

After having her 3-year-old daughter Kulture’s Instagram account taken private due to internet trolls flooding her page with hate messages, Cardi B and Offset have finally decided to share the first photos of their baby boy.

The couple took to their Instagram pages for adorable photos of their son, who is Deadline bute, and the spitting image of his big sister, Kulture.