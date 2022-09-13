Cardi B attacks female rap: “This shit is tiring”

Cardi shared her reflection amidst the chaos among women in hip-hop.

Rapper’s growing sorority turned into a battleground

The past month has been tumultuous for women in hip-hop. Last week, Lil Kim has been the target of slander on social media. Indeed, fans, and 50 Centaccused her of overshadowing Nicki Minaj on the song “Plan B (Remix)” of Megan Thee Stallion. Kim obviously denied these allegations.

Still, things escalated for the Barbz after Nicky published his version Queen Mix eagerly awaited by “Super Freaky Girl”. This is a collaboration with JT from City Girls, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Maliibu Mitch. They even accused Megan “to encourage abortion and the endangerment of children with alcohol. »

Cardi B decided to take the bull by the horns and give his opinion on the subject on Twitter. “This shit is tiring, old and redundant”, she tweeted. “Same formula, DIFFERENT YEARS = create chaos, drama, and then promote their shit. I really have a life outside of my house and Twitter. Until b***** puts an @ on it, they talk to their mother. Byeeee. »

The companion ofOffset didn’t mention anyone in particular. However, she insisted that anyone who has a grudge against her should directly tag her on social media.