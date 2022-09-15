Entertainment

Cardi B avoids jail by pleading guilty to assault after strip club brawl

Cardi B29, went to court in Queens, New York, on Thursday (September 15) and confessed to her involvement in a fight at a strip club in 2018. The famous rapper pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, assault in third degree and recklessness endangered, according to TMZ. Her plea deal carries zero jail time, although she will have to serve 15 days of community service. Cardi was also placed under a 3-year protective order, according to the New York Post.

Cardi dressed in a white dress and matching heels for her court date. When the Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Johnson reportedly asked the rapper if she understood the terms of his plea deal, Cardi reportedly quietly replied “yes.” She also allegedly greeted members of the media in court, according to reports.

In October, Cardi turned herself in for her role in the bar fight and was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment. The alleged attack took place in August, when Cardi showed up at the strip club because Offset was performing. Bartenders claim Cardi ordered her group to throw bottles and chairs at them, leaving them with injuries requiring medical attention, according to TMZ. Jade also said that Cardi had been threatening her for months before things got physical. A lawyer for bartenders pledged to “bring [Cardi] to justice” over this situation, and Baddie Gi and Jade reportedly intend to sue Cardi themselves.

