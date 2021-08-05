Cardi B, Balenciaga and the Louvre

The figure of Cardi B stands out on the side façade of the Louvre, as part of the advertising campaign signed by Balenciaga for the autumn / winter collection. Are we facing the trash that becomes glamorous?

Hard to define. But attractive it is for sure. We are talking about the “stylistic sign” of the rapper Cardi B, which just a few weeks after releasing the shocking video of his new success, WAP, now appears on a giant billboard displayed on one side of the Louvre in Paris.

CARDI B’S RECORD-BREAKING VIDEO

WAP (acronym for Wet Ass Pussy) is the expression of an explicit, trashy and obsessive imagery (we would have said until some time ago!) which, however, has pulverized the record for the largest number of views ever obtained in the first 24 hours from publication: almost 20 million. For the video that accompanies it, the use of the word kitsch it appears weak, it can in no way contain the fountain in the garden that gushes water from the tits of the statues, the villa decorated with golden sculptures in the shape of a buttock, the inevitable tigers and the languidly tangled snakes. On the other hand, the video is so perfect that it is difficult to take your eyes off in front of such explosive performances of porn couture.

Loading... Advertisements

CARDI B AND THE LOUVRE IN THE NAME OF FASHION

Now Cardi B appears lying on the side of the Louvre. She had already appeared in monstrous dimensions in Times Square, but this time she does so as the face of the latest advertising campaign of Balenciaga for the 2020 MgA. No super photographer in action (a category that is also now at sunset): she did everything with her team in her home in Los Angeles. The rapper in this case wears a long black mermaid dress from the collection of Demna Gvasalia, she’s lying on a synthetic grass surface, surrounded by a slide and children’s toys, a black Barbie and nearby Balenciaga’s White Neo Classic bag.

To tell the truth, the frequentation of the fashion world for her is nothing new: in recent years she has often seen herself in the front row at chanel, Tom Ford and Thom Browne shows.

FROM BALENCIAGA TO THE MUSEUM

Now if you look at what it shows u2012 or brazenly discovers u2012 in WAP it is easy to understand that together with his stylist Kollin Carter it is carving out a huge success even in the fashion of the surreal moment we are living. And it must be taken seriously: if Cardi B has managed to become a sartorial muse even in Europe, we fear that the frightening exits of the dominatrixes that surrounded Trump at the Republican Convention at the end of August in Washington (Melania, Ivanka and Kimberly Guilfoyle) are to be carefully reconsidered without laughing too much about it.

Better to prepare: with Cardi B present on the walls of the most famous museum in the world (but also in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand), anything can happen.

u2012 Aldo Premoli