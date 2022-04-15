Cardi B blocks her Twitter account after a falling out with her fans

Criticized by some of her fans for not having participated in the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony this night when she had hinted that she would be present, Cardi B made the choice to block her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Cardi B is not the very patient type, and she proved it again last night. While the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosted the 64th Grammy Awards this Sunday, April 3, the New York rapper was attacked by several of her supporters, on Twitter and Instagram. The reason ? The latter was not present in the room, when she had, according to these angry Internet users, published several clues suggesting the opposite, she who was named in the category of Best rap performance. A disappointment which therefore turned into reproaches, which Offset’s wife clearly did not appreciate. And the least we can say is that his reaction was radical to say the least.

Cardi B angry

Faced with these reactions, Cardi made the choice to purely and simply block her Twitter and Instagram accounts, not without expressing herself shortly before: “I delete my Twitter. My God, I hate this fuckin’ fanbase of morons. You are morons. Are you insulting my kids because you thought I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t? When did I say I was going?. Later, live on Insta’, she will add: “Do I have any new songs at the moment? No. So why am I going with just one nomination? I didn’t win anyway, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and just be there smiling, like, ‘This is great, this is great.’ Stop. I can’t stand this story anymore”. Suffice to say that she has given herself a break from social networks, and will no doubt try to take things less to heart if she decides to return to them.