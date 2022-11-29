Cardi B can’t bring a smile to Offset’s face since his death

She doesn’t know what to do anymore.

Takeoff’s death shook up the rap game but obviously affected his Migos acolytes much more. If Quavo, who was present the day of Take’s death, has since walled in silence, Offset multiplies the tributes. This time, it’s his wife, Cardi B, who explains how traumatized her husband is and that he can’t get over it. In a voice note she posted on Twitter, the Bronx superstar explains that she can’t get her hubby out of the grief he’s been locked up in at all. She also warned that she wouldn’t put up with criticism about it.

“It’s been a few weeks now, and I feel like a lot of people are starting to get comfortable, trying to be funny, trying to talk bullshit. I know you’ve all seen my stories on Instagram and you see Offset in and out of my stories. You know, we live our normal lives, but deep down inside our hearts are heavy. I feel like if I talk about the incident or that if we talk about how we really feel or what we’ve really been through you’re all gonna start feeling pity and I don’t want pity I don’t want charity But I’m not lying either I’m feeling so desperate trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him smile, trying to distract his mind as he cries, like this, randomly throughout the day. Trying to keep working after all this he’s been through in recent weeks. But we’re not in the mood to mess with the haters. Stop playing!”