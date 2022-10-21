Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style with a nice line-up of guests (but not Jamie Foxx)

For its 30th anniversary, Cardi B looked lovely in a burlesque-style swimsuit, she who made an imperial entrance to the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood.

The 30-year-old rapper landed arm in arm, proving her support for her hubby Offsethe who recently experienced arduous and stressful moments with his former friends Quavo and Takeoff. The duo reportedly pointed to Offset in a song, claiming he had an affair with Quavo’s ex-wife…

During this evening on the theme of the cabaret, we found a nice line-up of guests, like Hennessy Carolina (Cardi’s sister), OT Genasis, Chance the Rapper, Tyga, Alexander Edwards, GloRilla, Wale, Tiffany Haddish, DDG, Jamie Foxx, Karrueche Tran, Destiny Odom, Shenseea, and Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Karruche turning up at Cardi B’s

Dirty Thirty Birthday Party last night! pic.twitter.com/USc9eMFvCt — Indya (@bardiing) October 12, 2022

On the other hand, according to the information circulating, Jamie Foxx would have been refused entry because of the number of his guests who were too high!

Here’s something you NEVER see happen in Hollywood … Jamie Foxx rejected at the door of a huge event — in this case, Cardi B’s birthday party — and you gotta see Jamie’s reaction!!! https://t.co/XQXOT53HDq — TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2022

Jamie’s reaction would have been altogether courteous!