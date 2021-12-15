Cardi B celebrates 30 years of Offset

Buried the hatchet, Cardi B And Offset they are more in love and united than ever.

The two rappers seem to have definitively solved the couple problems that, two years ago, led them to announce their separation and we had already had a first clue with the birth of the second child.

In the past few hours, the Up star has used her Instagram page to celebrate her hubby’s 30th birthday, once again confirming that the worst of the two has passed.

“Happy birthday to my hubby, best friend and celebrated. I love you so much and I am so very proud of you. Together we have hoped for many. I love the man you are becoming and I love the father you are. Thank you because you are always there for me, because you are a great confidant and advisor and because you have never allowed me to sell out. I am lucky to have you as a partner in raising our beautiful children. You have so many projects and activities that you manage and guide, yet it has helped me so much in this adventure with our two children. May life continue to bless you and may you continue to thrive. I am thrilled that the world can see what you are working for now. I love you!”

Cardi then anticipated that there are two super parties planned for the 30th anniversary of Offset.