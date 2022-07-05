Cardi B celebrates 9 months with her son Wave and shares rare photos

Cardi B honors her son Wave’s latest milestone with rare photos of the little one.

“Happy 9 months Wave 🌊🥺!!” the rapper, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday. “My baby is growing too fast on me🥲.”

In the social media upload, Wave smiled in a tie-dye shirt and blue beanie while wearing a chain around his neck.

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum also posted snaps of her baby boy wearing pajamas and a towel.

Many of Cardi’s Instagram followers noted Wave’s uncanny resemblance to her 3-year-old sister, Kulture.

“I can barely tell them apart,” commented one user, another calling Wave a “copy and paste” version of Kulture. A third fan wrote: “[He] stole Kulture’s entire face.

The “WAP” singer gave birth to her and husband Offset’s second baby together in September 2021 after a “crazy childbirth.”

Cardi “lost so much blood” hosting Wave, she said in an Instagram Story video later that same month, noting that she planned to take her “fucking time” to recover.

Cardi is also the mother of a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, with her husband Offset. iamcardib/Instagram

The couple waited until April to reveal their new arrival’s name and face on social media.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” the Migos member, 30, captioned the Instagram debut of his youngest child.

The Georgia native is also the father of Jordan, 12, Kody, 7, and Kalea, 7, from previous relationships. He and Cardi hosted Kulture in July 2018.

While raising their two children, Cardi maintains claw-like nails, reassuring naysayers last month that she’s perfectly capable of changing diapers.

“I feel like boys are harder to clean, they have more crevices,” the ‘Hustlers’ star captioned a Twitter demo from May of herself putting a diaper on a stuffed animal.

“I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids, so I could probably do it a little faster. Maybe because I’ve been wearing nails since I was 19,” she added.

When Kulture asked her mother what she was doing, the New York native replied, “It’s a long story.”