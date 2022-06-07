Cardi B Celebrates Baby Wave’s Nine Months With Super Cute Photos

The Spanish journalist assured that the Spanish defender has a lot of power in the city.

Shakira and Gerard Pique have publicly confirmed their separation and asked for respect from their children who may be affected by the information released.

However, it is inevitable not to talk about the details that they did not give by the way, so journalists from all over the world, especially Latin Americans and Spaniards, continue to break down information about this surprising breakup.

They were one of the most solid and discreet couples in the world of show business and sport. Always loving but silent. They had been together for over twelve years after meeting at the 2010 World Cup where they were totally crushed after the Colombian took part with the memorable song “Waka-Waka”.

Soon after, the relationship became more serious, and they formed a beautiful family with their two children Milan and Sasha.

But now everything has collapsed and only the memory of that strong love remains. We speak of infidelities, thus, in the plural, by the Spanish footballer.

At first, a 22-year-old woman was named, but later Pique’s hidden book was opened to every page, even discovering that he had powerful accomplices.

Spanish journalist Javier de Hoyos spoke to the Argentinian program “Intruder” of the news of the separation of the Colombian and the footballer. He referred to various data that detonated the world bomb of Gerard Pique’s secrets.

The professional assured that a brother of Shakira was aware of his brother-in-law’s infidelities and even that the Barcelona city guard protected him.

“And look at other information that comes out and that is that in these night parties the Barcelona city guard could have helped him (Pique) because they say that the journalists, when they were under surveillance at night, at certain moments they would have stopped them to ask for their motorbike license and told them: ‘Hey, you’re not going to follow Pique anymore’. I was protected”did he declare.

De Hoyos mentioned that Pique has a lot of power at Barcelona and dominates various spaces and events to prevent the leak of information from the press.

He reveals that a number of reporters were stopped asking for the vehicle papers and told them to stop following him because he was protected.

He also assured that several news networks already knew about it but were covering it up until now that they released all the information that had been kept for a long time.