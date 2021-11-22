Cardi B changes eight dresses in one evening: all the looks at the 2021 AMAs

C.hi got to watch the live broadcast of the AMA 2021, the American Music Awards, couldn’t help but notice the large amount of dresses changed in a single evening by Cardi B. The 29-year-old New York rapper literally indulged herself on the red carpet and on the stage of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as a presenter (and, subsequently, as an award winner). The arrival was already a whole program, with a bespoke total black by Schiaparelli and a golden mask covering her face. In the age of social media, the stars are teaching us that hiding your face is now a must.

The rapper kicked off the show with a high neck dress in black velvet with couture feather headdress by Alexandre Vauthier. A trend that he maintained during the Californian evening, re-proposing velvet several times. But if in the moments when she was called to invent the guests on stage she often kept dark colors, when it was her turn to receive an award she definitely changed gear. In fact, Cardi B won the award for “Best Hip-Hop Song” thanks to the hit Up. And to collect the award she wore a neon dress with illusions by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Another look to say the least extravagant, that of purple feathers by Jean-Louis Sabaji, embroidered with Swarovski crystals and stones. The rapper’s provocative side came out with the black and white textured bustier and transparent fingerless gloves. Impossible not to notice her with the matador jacket and tight leather pants. And to top it off, a white hooded dress covered in crystals, to create a shell effect. In the end, the spectators counted eight different outfits. His stylists would have deserved an award too.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED