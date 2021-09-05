Cardi B churned out a coronavirus hit (unbeknownst to her)

The rapper vented on Instagram screaming her concern about the pandemic but soon after her video became a remix that is depopulating in the charts around the world.

Many will know the rapper Cardi B for its over the top style and its decidedly daring aesthetic. The singer has found a way to to be talked about, albeit practically unconsciously, even in this period dominated by coronavirus news. In a video posted on Instagram on March 11, Cardi B warned fans in her own way that the threat of the pandemic was becoming real also in the United States: “I don’t know what the fuck is this coronavirus, I just know that that shit of virus used to be in Wuhan in China and now it’s here too“, Says the artist with excitement between a dirty word and another, admitting to be scared of the situation, which until a couple of days ago was definitely undervalued overseas. He concludes by screaming: “Coronavirus! Coronavirus! I’m telling you, shit is real! Shit is getting real!“.

Really a bizarre way but fully in line with his character of communicate to his fans apprehension about the current situation. What Cardi B could not have known is that that video would become the starting point for one hit become – sorry for the pun – viral immediately. The Dj iMarkkeyz, famous for transforming memes that are popular on the internet into musical tunes, he immediately noticed the rapper’s video and transformed the woman’s screams into a very rhythmic piece of music, appropriately interspersed with a few coughs. The song immediately became very popular, ending up being the soundtrack of numerous clips on TikTok but also being heard extensively on all music platforms. The piece even entered the charts around the world, reaching the first place on iTunes in Bulgaria, Egypt and Brazil, but also appearing in seventh place in the United States.

“I just wanted people to have fun“, Declared the DJ:”And then I wanted to show Cardi that people love her for who she is“. The singer herself enthusiastically welcomed the success of the song, admitting that he could also make us a music video and taking care to be included in the official credits. This is also for a good cause, however: the two have in fact announced that the proceeds from the song will be donated in support of the efforts made to stem the spread of the virus itself.