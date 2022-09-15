Entertainment

Cardi B claims blogger Tasha Kebe for her $1.25 million

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Cardi B never holds back when it comes to speaking the truth. Offset’s partner responded to a trolling comment from the YouTuber.

“Send my check”

Whether it’s government policy or social media drama, the 29-year-old is never afraid to share her views. Start of the week, Cardi B caused a stir on Twitter after saying what she thought about the girlfriend’s hounding by PNB Rock. Many blamed the Stephanie Sibounheuang for posting the rapper’s location which led to his untimely death.

A few days later, the “Hot Sh**” star liked a tweet about the lawsuit. A publication related to Nicki Minaj who is suing a social media blogger. Many were quick to assume that Cardi was subtly shading the performer “Super Freaky Girl”, including the blogger Tasha Kebe. She added on the post The Neighborhood Talk, “Did someone say my name?? »

As a reminder, Cardi won her defamation lawsuit from $1.25 million versus Tasha earlier this year. The jurors sided with the rapper, holding Kebe responsible for the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Following the YouTube blogger’s comment, the “WAP” rapper replied: “No one said your name…SEND MY CHECK”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez reveals the darkest part of her life in a new documentary

3 mins ago

Dwayne Johnson fought for Black Adam to get a solo movie

3 mins ago

Raw Superstars will appear on the next episode of SmackDown

14 mins ago

Karim Benzema is dating Justin Bieber’s ex

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button