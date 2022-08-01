Cardi B clears up wireless music festival fight rumors

Cardi B took to Twitter to dispel fight rumors after a fan got too handy at the Wireless Music Festival. The Bronx-born rapper, well known for her fiery personality, had to let fans know what really happened.

It looks like Cardi B can’t take a break when she’s not being “dragged” by fans on social media, fans are creating fight allegations.

In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, Bartier Cardi was spotted transported through a sea of ​​fans as he performed “Bodak Yellow” at the Wireless Music Festival in Norway.

The clip also captures one of the fans grabbing the microphone from Cardi’s hand, to which she quickly retrieves it and continues playing.

When an angle of the incident appeared as if the “WAP” rapper was hitting the fan with her microphone, Cardi was quick to caught on Twitter to clear up the rumor.

She first tweeted a video of Miley Cyrus which read:

“They tried to kill your favorite female dog” to which she quoted him and said:

“Don’t believe everything you see.”

A Twitter user questioned the video saying,

“Show us the full video then?” Post it, let’s see the full fight”

Cardi then refuted the fan’s comment while tweeting:

“It wasn’t NO FIGHT! @itsKenBarbie has everything on their page”

User @itsKenBarbie posted the full clip which shows the entire interaction.

“While rooms, quarters and playgrounds pretend an entire fight has happened.”

Cardi B has been feeling the pressure of fame lately.

In an hour-long Lip Service podcast, Cardi discusses the constant heat she receives from social media and the need to stand up for everything she says.

Asked about his outspokenness, the artist “UP” replies,

“I feel like I have to think of everything.”

Additional reporting by Nicole Bartley and Journey Green.