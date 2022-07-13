Cardi B climbs a building in the clip of Hot Sh*t with Kanye West and Lil Durk

It was expected. After unveiling his new title Hot Sh*t on streaming platforms, Cardi B had to resolve to clip the piece. It is now done.

A clip with big means

Accompanied by Kanye West and Lil Durk, Cardi B left nothing to chance for his musical comeback. Expected at the turn, the one that has not unveiled the slightest long format since Invasion of Privacy (2018) therefore makes its fans wait with the unreleased Hot Sh*t, produced by Tay Keith and directed by Lado Kvataniya. Cardi’s first title of 2022, this inspired release bets big on special effects, allowing you to appreciate the rapper having fun with gravity, walking around as she pleases on a building.

Still, in reality, Hot Sh*t is not a recent title strictly speaking. Cardi had admitted it herself during a passage on Twitter Spaces: “I think this title is older than WAP. Everyone appreciates it. I like this piece. I feel like this is something you’ve never heard from me before. I feel like people are waiting for hot words, that kind of stuff. You keep talking, I keep signing records on TikTok, and it has nothing to do with it. It’s a fun title. It’s masculine, it’s great for clubs, and for bitches. »