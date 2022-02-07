Cardi B comments Lulù Selassié “star of the show” / GF Vip, the sexy rap of the Princess …

Yesterday evening, while millions of Italians were tuned in to the final of the Sanremo 2022 Festival, in the Casa del Big Brother Vip there was a big party under the banner of the Rock Star Party. Lulu Selassié has decided for the occasion to step into the shoes of the great Cardi B the famous 29-year-old rapper whom she wanted to imitate not only in her makeup and outfit but also in her movements. Manuel Bortuzzo’s young girlfriend performed and went wild singing some verses contained in Clout.

His performance did not go unnoticed on social media at all and in fact on Twitter an American fan shared the video of Lulu’s performance on her profile commenting: “Not this girl from Italian Big Brother who raps the verse of Cardi B in Clout, I could love her”. It was the same to notice Cardi B who after viewing the video in question decided to share it again on his official Twitter account followed by millions of users and commenting: “She is clearly the star of the show”.

Cardi B comments on Lulù Selassié on Twitter

Saturday night in the Casa del Grande Fratello Vip certainly helped to get noticed Lulu Selassié even abroad up to the great star of the caliber of Cardi B. Obviously everything happened without the knowledge of Vippona and now there are many who are wondering if by chance Alfonso Signorini will decide to let the young Ethiopian princess know about the rapper’s comment in the next episode of the Canale 5 reality show that returns after the Sanremo break.

Undoubtedly his performance seems to have conquered everyone and even before the video shared by Cardi B, he had been the boyfriend Manuel Bortuzzo to express his opinion on the look of the young woman: “And tonight you look … Sanremo which is better !! Joke Lulú you are space!”. Meanwhile, the sharing of the rapper’s video made the web smile and imagined Lulu’s surprised reaction when she found out about it.

Lmaaaaaooooooo she’s the Star of the show clearly https://t.co/vjLZHTtj4S – Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 5, 2022

