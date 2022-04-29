Cardi B confesses to having done terrible things when she worked as a dancer

In case you didn’t already know, Cardi B once worked as an exotic dancer to earn money a few years ago. But it seems the private dances weren’t raising enough money for her to afford whatever she wanted. That’s why she started doing illegal things.

Read more: Cardi B will be at this EDM/Hip-Hop festival in Toronto with Kygo, Skrillex and Tiësto this summer

Indeed, Cardi B confessed to having drugged and robbed men when she was a dancer. They wanted to sleep with her so she invited them to the hotel to take advantage of them according to what Us Weekly reported. This is where the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB comes from, which takes up the title of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly. People were quick to react on Twitter.

How niggaz wake up after leaving the club with Cardi B and all their shit is gone 🤣🤣🤣🤣#SurvivingCardiBpic.twitter.com/5wdS642rtX

March 27, 2019

Y’all need to Keep that same energy for Cardi B that y’all had for Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Michael Jackson. Talking bout people change and shit smh #SurvivingCardiB

March 27, 2019

Nicki Minaj watching this Cardi B BS rights now #SurvivingCardiBpic.twitter.com/egFo7JJEIJ

March 27, 2019

Cardi B was quick to respond to all of the criticism. She said she never said she was perfect, lived in a perfect world, or had a perfect past. But she always tells the truth and assumes what she says. Several rappers highlight murder, violence, drugs and theft in their works. But she never wanted to promote that. She’s not proud of what she’s done and she doesn’t want to be associated with it.

The singer adds that she did this at a time in her life when she had no other options. She needed to earn a living and survive. Cardi B still feels very lucky to have made it through all of this, but not all women do.

Read more: The 15 most WOW looks from the Grammys