Cardi B corrects the DJ who mistakes her for Nicki Minaj

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

New York, NY – Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are two of the hottest female rappers in music today, but it’s pretty easy not to confuse them. That wasn’t the case for a DJ spinning at New York’s Winter Wonderland strip club on Wednesday night (May 11) with Cardi, Offset and Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina in the building.

“Thanks to Nicki Minaj in the fucking building, let’s go. Nicki, let’s fuck the hell up,” the DJ can be heard saying as footage shows Cardi and Offset’s dismissive reactions.

Cardi B then took the mic and asked the DJ if he was trying to get dangerous because she’s “with all that fucking smoke.”

“Who’s in the building tonight,” she asked as the crowd chanted her name. “Because we are with all this fucking smoke. Are we dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting dangerous tonight? »

this happened right after playing dwhap btw 😭 pic.twitter.com/zN7oQhctoD — JA (@sleezyjamie) May 12, 2022

According to Page Six, Cardi asked “Do we have a problem?” from Nicky. to be turned off and the DJ quickly agreed and changed the melody to the anthem “WAP” by Bronx native Megan Thee Stallion.

related news

Ja Rule gives Lil Kim her flowers for influencing Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

May 10, 2022

A lot of stars were in the building with French Montana, Busta Rhymes, Trey Songz and DJ Clue frequenting the jiggle joint. Offset even took the stage to perform after he and his wife rained down around $5,000 in cash.

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.