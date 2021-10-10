Cardi B danced and sang at the Grammys in an armor weighing 8 kilos

Do you get out of breath after climbing two floors of stairs? Think about Cardi B than for his performance from “WAP” to the Grammy 2021 with Megan Thee Stallion she danced and sang without missing a beat with costume that weighed a good 8 kilograms!

The rapper writhed and crawled across the stage like it was that easy in one“pink chrome armor created for her by stylist Rey Ortiz.

“Eight kilos on my body“, Cardi pointed out on Instagram, in the caption of the album where she collected photos of her super sexy performance.”But I had to wear it because it was great. “

Ortiz, who in the past has dressed the superstar in many other amazing looks like those of the “Up” video clip, shared on Insta the story of how the costume, which we can really define heavy metal, was created:

“We need an important metal moment for the Grammys“, writes the designer recalling when Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter, contacted him.”It has to be fully danceable, sexy and comfortable … [e] I know you can do it because you dress drag queens too. “

Loading... Advertisements

Ortiz defines the look – which he requested several months to complete taking into account Cardi’s acrobatic choreography – a “painful, heavy, but sexy nightmare“Even though it was made from molded plastic instead of real metal.

“Even 10 hours before the show we worked to make this project monster work, continuing to make last minute changes without compromising the design“, finally reveals the designer.

Ortiz’s efforts (not to mention Cardi) were clearly worth it: “WAP” became one of the most talked about performances of the evening.

ph. getty images