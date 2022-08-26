Cardi B defends Offset amid controversy with Quality Control Music

Offset is currently pursuing Quality Control Music who initially took care of the Migos group about his solo career. Peter Thomas reacted on social media, but Cardi hinted: “IT’S ENOUGH…”.

Cardi B steps up to defend her companion

There have been whispers that Offset disagreed with someone backstage. However, it was only today that it became known that the tension involved Quality Control Music. In recent months we have seen Quavo and Takeoff appear on outings together. Offset meanwhile was quietly working on his solo career.

However, this Wednesday, August 24, we were informed that the rapper wanted to continue MCQ in justice. “The latest lawsuit was filed publicly and quietly dismissed”wrote Thomas on social media. “Let’s see how this one goes. It was too real for all that bullshit. Everyone knows the real problem. »

Offset reacted by adding that he would have paid a lot of money to be able to advance in his career. His wife, Cardi B, also appeared to address the ongoing controversy. She didn’t say a word about how Offset runs his business until today’s controversy.

“Offset himself bought out his contract with Qc after they did not want to renegotiate his contract”she wrote. “I’m tired of people trying to make Offset look bad… ENOUGH! »