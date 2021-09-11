Cardi B deleted her Twitter account

Cardi B deactivated her Twitter account following numerous criticisms for canceling her divorce with her husband, rapper Offset, aka Kiari Kendrell Cephus. The American artist entrusted her response to an Instagram Live to those who did not approve her decision to make peace with her partner, underlining how tired she was of those who told her how she should live her life or of having to continually give explanations on this. what he did.

Cardi B’s reconciliation with her husband

deepening

In mid-September, the marriage between Cardi B and her husband Offset was now in the closing credits. The American singer, in fact, had already completed the divorce documents. Later, however, the two were seen together on the occasion of Cardi B’s birthday and this fueled rumors about a possible return of the couple. Rumors that, later, were confirmed by the person concerned through her Instagram profile.

Social criticism

Cardi B and Offset secretly got married in September 2017. Only a year later their marriage was publicly revealed. The two also have a two-year-old daughter. The relationship between the two artists was characterized by continuous ups and downs. Already in December 2018 Cardi B had communicated, again via social media, the separation from her husband. But then an initial reconciliation followed. A new crisis erupted last September and this time it seemed irreversible. Instead, there was yet another step backwards from their relationship: an unwelcome rapprochement to the people of the web who harshly criticized the decision.