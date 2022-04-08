Cardi B deletes her Twitter account after being criticized for her absence from the Grammy Awards

The American rapper deactivated her profile this Sunday in response to insults from some fans, especially about her children.

“This account no longer exists.” This Sunday, rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter account following an online altercation with fans. The latter accused him of not having attended the 64th Grammy Awards, after having supposedly “left clues” about his possible presence.

The Bronx-born singer was nominated for best rap performance for her track Up- prize won by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar and their title Family Ties.

But the tone quickly rose on the blue bird platform. Cardi B has also been the target of remarks about her two children, born from her union with her husband, rapper Offset.

“I bet your son wouldn’t like you sitting around doing nothing but taunting your fans and never releasing music,” one user tweeted.

A comment to which Cardi replied violently: “I hope your mother dies.”

A second user then lashed out at the rapper, making baseless claims that one of her sons has autism, prompting Cardi B to respond, “None of my kids have autism…don’t project what you have on my children.”

“I hate this fucking fanbase”

Since then, the tweets of these detractors have been deleted. In the process, Cardi B publicly announced that she intended to deactivate her account on the platform.

“I’m deleting my Twitter. My God, I hate this f*cking moron fanbase,” she tweeted. “You are jerks. You insult my kids because you thought I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t? Damn.”

Shortly after her profile was deleted, Cardi B spoke more in an Instagram Live, where she took the opportunity to clarify her response to the autism tweet:

“There’s nothing wrong with people who have autism, but don’t put that on my fucking kid,” she claimed.

The singer also reflected on her absence from the 2022 Grammy Awards: “Do I have any new music right now? No. So why would I show up with only one nomination?” she asked her fans.

And to conclude: “I didn’t win anyway, so you wanted me to go to the Grammy Awards, lose an award, and just be there smiling, like ‘That’s great, this ‘is awesome’. Stop it. I can’t stand this story anymore.”