Cardi B denies having fallen out with Billie Eilish at the Met Gala… Kim Kardashian received a lock of hair from Marilyn Monroe…

May 5, 2022

Matt Pokora will open a new pasta restaurant in New York

Matt Pokora and his friend Vincent Benoliel opened a pasta restaurant, Pasta Corner, in Los Angeles last December, and it’s time for them to expand! As we can see in the musician’s Instagram Story, he is currently in New York, looking for the perfect place for a new Pasta Corner. “We’re coming,” he reveals in the caption of the video, which shows an empty area that could well house the duo’s new restaurant.

Pasta Corner specializes in fresh pasta. It costs 15 dollars for the cheapest pasta, with marinara, and 29 for “Matt’s favorite”, the black truffle tagliatelle.

Kim Kardashian received a lock of hair from Marilyn Monroe

Cardi B denies falling out with Billie Eilish at the Met Gala

Cardi B didn’t fall out with Billie Eilish at the Met Gala! After an edited video of Billie Eilish mimicking the words “so weird,” apparently during the rapper’s inaugural speech, the rapper took to Twitter to gossip.

“I hate the internet because how do you turn one of the best parties in the world into a fucking drama? Of them, Ocean Eyes is the song for my daughter. Three, Billie is my fucking baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, there was no hassle. Why do you want to turn everything into a problem? “, she protested.

The star then shared audio clips sent by Billie Eilish, worrying that she had seen the video, and explaining. “Oh my God, I was so scared you would see that. I was saying that for the people around you, who were shoving their phones up your ass. I said to myself ” look at her with your eyes ”, can we hear him say.

All’s well That ends well !