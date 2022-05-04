Cardi B denies rumors of alleged drama between Billie Eilish and her at the Met Gala

With so many personalities in one room, there was bound to be some drama at the Met Gala. Rumors circulating online seem to suggest that this year’s issues took place between Cardi B and Billie Eilishalthough both artists have denied these claims.

Cardi B: from the gala to the party, everything went without drama

As you may have read on social media, Cardi continued her luxurious red carpet descent in Versace. She hosted the after party Playboy at the Standard, where cameras caught her making sure all her guests were having a good night.

Indeed, in a clip posted on @theneighborhoodtalk, we can hear Cardi speaking into the microphone as dozens of cameras shine their spotlights on her. ” Tonight we’re gonna have fun, make sure everybody has a drink, make sure everybody has another little she said, letting herself run a finger under her nose, seeming to allude to a line, which elicited peals of laughter.

Additionally, another video shows Cardi in the center of the crowd as Eilish watches from the outside. Some assumed she was laughing at the rapper and called her “weird” while talking to the person next to her. However, it seems that she was actually bothered by people who ” pushing their phones to the rapper.

Earlier in the afternoon, the interpreter of ” Invasion of Privacy streamed a screen recording of her recent DMs with the young star, silencing rumors of any dispute between them. ” I hate the internet because, number one, how do you turn one of the most enlightened parties into drama? »

” Second, ‘Ocean Eyes’ is the song I sing to my daughter. Third, Billie is my fucking baby. Yesterday, from the gala to the party, everything went without drama. Why do you all want this to turn sour? added Cardi.

