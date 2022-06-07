Cardi B described as “weird” by Billie Eilish? The rapper speaks!

Cardi B fans were shocked after seeing a video of Billie Eilish attending a Cardi B show after the Met Gala party. They are convinced that the singer said that the rapper was “weird”. But what is it really?

The Met Gala evening did not fail to make people talk. The biggest celebrities always take this opportunity to present themselves in outfits all more extravagant than each other. But it wasn’t just the red carpet that got people talking this year. Indeed, a video of Billie Eilish has gone viral on the Web and has not failed to react to fans of Cardi B.

The Discord Video

After the Met Gala evening, rapper Cardi B was able to perform on stage. The 29-year-old rapper then unleashed the crowds but Billie Eilish, who was among the spectators, didn’t seem really impressed. Worse, in the video released on the Web, we can hear him say:

It’s so weird.

Did the singer make fun of the rapper?

Billie Eilish explains with Cardi B

Following this video which was then starting to go around the Internet, Billie Eilish hastened to send a voice note to Cardi B in order to explain. She was thus able to tell him that she was not talking about her at all but about the people who had fun filming her up and down and across.

I was saying people around you were weird because everyone was pointing their phone at your ass. And I was there: “but look at it with your eyes”.

Obviously, the rapper Cardi B understood the explanations of Billie Eilish since she answered him:

The internet is trying to divide us. They don’t understand that you are my baby.

In caption of this exchange that she published on the Web, Cardi B wrote:

I hate the internet because, one, how do you manage to turn one of the best nights into drama? Two, Ocean Eyes is the song I sing to my daughter. Three, Billie Eilish is my fucking baby. Yesterday, from the gala until the evening, there was no drama. Why do you always want to turn everything into a mess?

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parts into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my fuckin baby. Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

