Cardi B disavows Page Six over possible release next week

Page Six Magazine revealed that the 29-year-old rapper would release a collaboration with a big name in music. However, Cardi B stepped up to refute this information.

There will be no new release for Cardi B next week

The fans of the new york rapper were alerted by Page Six on the release of a new title in the coming days. According to the magazine, it would be a collaboration with a great male artist. It’s been a while now Cardi B announced the release of his second album for 2022. However, the project has still not been unveiled to the public.

We remember that Offset’s girlfriend had also taken time to polish his first album ‘‘Invasion of Privacy’. In addition, this disc allowed him to win a Grammy Award. We can therefore say that Cardi B takes its time in order to serve a better opus than the first. However, the rapper continues to multiply singles and collaborations.

It is on Twitter that Cardi B denied Page Six’s announcement of a new single. “BARDIGANG I don’t want to gas you and put a drum on your back… so I’m going to be the one to tell you what @PageSix wrote isn’t true. Actually, I’d love to, but if you’ve heard from me on Centerfold, you all know what the problem is.