Cardi B doesn’t want Selena Gomez to leave the music

The rapper has an idea of ​​how her colleague could pursue her singing career

Cardi B read the interview in which Selena Gomez she hinted at a possible withdrawal from music, to focus more on acting and the role of producer.

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously (…) I think next time I make an album it will be different. I want to make one last attempt before, perhaps, retiring from music. (…) I want to give myself a real chance in acting“ the 28-year-old singer a Vogue Usa.



These statements have reached fans all over the world, who have reacted with sadness at the prospect of not hearing Selena Gomez singing anymore but also supporting her in whatever choice she wants to make by sending in the trend: “We love you Selena”.

Among these Selenators, there is a famous one: Cardi B!

The rapper commented on the interview by tweeting: “I don’t think Selena should retire. It makes good music and its fans love it“.

I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

She then explained that she had some suggestions to pass on to her colleague, why he imagines it in a new, more experimental and provocative guise. The word he used is “edgy”: “I think it needs another era. A cutting-edge, sharpened era a way no one has seen it yet. I’d love to give you some ideas“.

At this point the fans of both were unleashed to imagine a collaboration between Selena Gomez and Cardi B, mixing the titles of their songs.

Wait 😩🤣🤣 https://t.co/yUT5dTmYoU – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

“I like Selena – added Cardi B – I defend it because in person it is truly a treasure. Celebrities are pitted against each other every time, but she is too sweet to go through that. If he wants to leave, let him leave. But because he wants to do it not because of others“.

I like Selena tho. I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in https://t.co/uO2HtW45mX celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just to sweet to go thru that. you want too not cause of these fuckers. – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

Who knows, maybe Selena Gomez in turn will notice these tweets and look at her singing career from another perspective … the Cardi one!

in the meantime by clicking HERE you can read the news on the interview with the statements of the star

