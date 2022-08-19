Cardi B drops behind-the-scenes video of latest track “Hot Sh*t”

It’s no secret that Cardi B is a hardworking woman when it comes to her music. The mother and businesswoman released a behind-the-scenes video of her recent song “Hot Sh*t,” featuring Lil Durk and you.

Ms. Bardi is sticking to her roots.

The Bronx native shot the video in New York City, showcasing the city’s skyline.

The single “Hot Sh*t” was released last month after she took time off to raise her two children.

The visuals followed the summer hit about a week later, featuring artists Lil Durk and you.

Cardi shared a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to create the visual, produced by film producer Brien Justiniano.

“24 hour work 💆🏽‍♀️,” Cardi said in an Instagram post. “BTS live on @facebook.”

The rapper appeared in the July/August issue of vogue Singapore.

In the exclusive interview, she revealed that a new album might be coming sooner than expected.

