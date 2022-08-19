Entertainment

Cardi B drops behind-the-scenes video of latest track “Hot Sh*t”

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

It’s no secret that Cardi B is a hardworking woman when it comes to her music. The mother and businesswoman released a behind-the-scenes video of her recent song “Hot Sh*t,” featuring Lil Durk and you.

Ms. Bardi is sticking to her roots.

The Bronx native shot the video in New York City, showcasing the city’s skyline.

The single “Hot Sh*t” was released last month after she took time off to raise her two children.

The visuals followed the summer hit about a week later, featuring artists Lil Durk and you.

Cardi shared a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to create the visual, produced by film producer Brien Justiniano.

“24 hour work 💆🏽‍♀️,” Cardi said in an Instagram post. “BTS live on @facebook.”

The rapper appeared in the July/August issue of vogue Singapore.

In the exclusive interview, she revealed that a new album might be coming sooner than expected.

Bronx rapper Cardi B is back on the music scene after taking time off to raise her two children and pursue new adventures in fashion and media. Thanks to Kanye West and Lil Durkshe has a big assist.

Cardi B hinted at the new single on Twitter for a 24-hour period.

The hype was worth it.

The “Money” rapper was first planning to take over the summer with his new song “Hot Sh*t,” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Anne Heche: that talented and brave antistar | An iconic actress who fought against the lesbophobic attacks of Hollywood

10 mins ago

Edinburgh Festival: “Aftersun” (2022), by Charlotte Wells – Reviews

21 mins ago

Harry Style and Olivia Wilde spotted at the gym and walking around New York amid their custody battle

32 mins ago

Thomas Peter Drake 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button