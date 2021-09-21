Cardi B explained why she wanted Kylie Jenner in the “WAP” video after the controversy of these days

The music video of “WAP”, super collab of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, it certainly has not passed into the picture. The two rappers have indeed made the clip more hot of the moment! Also thanks to the contribution of special guests such as Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Normani, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

The participation of one of them sparked a series of controversy which resulted in a petition that he picked up well 60,000 signatures to remove his cameo from “WAP”. The lei in question is Kylie Jenner.

A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s #WAP music video has received over 60,000 signatures so far. pic.twitter.com/wdJuIGIDMK – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 9, 2020

Cardi B he wanted to speak on the heated issue explaining his thoughts via Twitter. “Why did I want Kylie in the video? He treated my sister and daughter in such a lovely way at her birthday party – wrote the rapper – Travis and Set (their two respective companions, ed) they are very close and Kris Jenner she gave me advice on some things I asked her. Plus your husband is really good with mine. “

Cardi also responded to a tweet from Danielle Young which said: “Normani has done a lot and Kylie has just walked and opened a door. If this is not the perfect staging of what black women have to do a lot more and white women have to do the bare minimum to get something, I don’t know what it is. “

“Normani is one of the best dancers around, why would she just have to open a door?”, counters the rapper, who continues “Not everything is a question of race. There are issues that are and I talk about them all the time, but this is not. “

#CardiB speaks out against comparisons between #Normans and #KylieJenner, explains why she invited Kylie to be in the #WAP video: “This is not about f * ckin race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party.” pic.twitter.com/VcXOMQ4r0x – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2020

