Cardi B felt like a “teenager” when she met Robert Pattinson

Cardi B one of us, a fan of Robert Pattinson!

The 29-year-old rapper met the 35-year-old actor from Twilight during a United Talent agency party held in Beverly Hills in honor of the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful.

The star documented it all in a video on Twitter, in which she was seen fixing her hair and saying: “Look at my friend, guys“At this point Robert Pattinson enters the frame and pokes his tongue at the camera, while Belcalis Almánzar (Cardi’s real name) shouts enthusiastically.

“Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teenager!“wrote Cardi B in the caption of the post, which you can see here on his Twitter account.

In fact, Cardi B was a teenager when Robert Pattinson became famous: she was 16 when the first film in the saga was released. Twilight! Rob, on the other hand, was 22.

In March 2022, we will see Robert Pattinson in The Batman And here you can read the plot of the film.

