Cardi B gave Offset a two million dollar check for her birthday

What to give to someone who already has everything? Cardi B has the solution: a nice check to spend as you want!

The 29-year-old rapper has already accustomed us to exaggerated moves and for the birthday of Offset she did not contradict herself: she gave him as a gift two million dollars!

Cardi’s artist and husband accomplished 30 years last December 14 but celebrated December 21 with a party in Los Angeles, which was attended by the colleagues of Migos, Quavo And Takeoff (they are also related: Offset is Quavo’s cousin, Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle), Kanye West, NLE Chopra And G-Eazy.

Cardi B and Offset (real names are Belcalis Almánzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus) – getty images

During the evening, Cardi B took the microphone, took the stage and introduced her gift explaining that it’s the way he wants it support future Offset business initiatives: “I thought: what does he like? Ah yes, some money. So baby this is my present to you, I know you have business enterprises ahead in 2022 so … bring the birthday present!“.

At this point, a two million dollar check made its triumphal entry, as Cardi repeated: “Two million dollars” And “I love you“. You can see this moment here in a video on Twitter.

This is just the latest of the gifts #Riccanza that the two rappers have exchanged over time: for example, for Cardi’s last birthday, Offset had bought her a villa in the Caribbean. For her husband’s 29th birthday, the star surprised him with a super-luxury car, a Lamborghini Aventador.

Cardi B and Offset they got married in 2017 and they welcomed their first daughter together, Kulture Kiari, in 2018. Last September, they became parents for the second time.

