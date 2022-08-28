Cardi B gets a face tattoo (unreleased photo)

Cardi B is one of the icons of global female rap. In a relationship with the rapper Kodak, also American, the holder of the hit Bodak Yellowgot a face tattoo a few days after Drake.

A long-time desire…

The news generated a huge stir. Indeed, after having been tattooed many times and on several different parts of her body, Cardi B decided to make one on her face.

Passing through the tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, Cardi B got tattooed in red letters on one of her jaws.

The final rendering has still not been unveiled at this time, and it is simply offered to discover the realization in progress on social networks. This tattoo, she seems to have wanted it for a long time.

Last January, she also tweeted her desire to honor her son, born in September 2021:

I say it like that but… I’m ready to get my son’s name tattooed on my face… I really want to do it.

In addition, it must also be stipulated that the Canadian rapper Drake, also had his face tattooed a few days ago. As a fashion, the rapper 6 GOD, will also have his face tattooed with the initials under the left eye, the letters “s” and “g” written in lowercase, and which probably refer to his mother.

Paradoxically to this tattoo done, Cardi B argued before, to have no regrets for not having tattooed her face when she was 16 years old. However, she wanted…

