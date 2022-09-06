Cardi B gets her face tattooed for the first time

Cardi B gets fresh ink on her face.

In an Instagram video posted by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on Sunday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper can be seen getting artwork added to her jawline.

In the clip, Cardi covers her face as Santos adds letters to her face in red ink.

Fans had mixed reactions to the post, with one commenting, “OMG this is not a good shot…I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes your face off beauty.”

Others defended Cardi’s decision, writing, “Her body, her choice, you all bug and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life.”

While a Cardi fan account also shared a selfie that showed off the star’s new face tattoo, neither she nor Santos posted a close look at the design or revealed its meaning.

Cardi, 29, warned fans that she was considering getting her son’s name, Wave, inked on her face in January, but none of the letters near her chin appear to be “W.”

“Random but…I’m about 1% also tattooing my son’s name on my face…I really want to do it!” she tweeted at the time, adding that she wanted to add the tattoo to her jawline.

The rapper already has plenty of tattoos dedicated to his loved ones; In February, she and hubby Offset showed off matching hand tattoos of their wedding date, which they actually inked on each other for an episode of “Cardi Tries.”

Meanwhile, the Migos rapper has the name of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Kulture, tattooed on his own jawline.