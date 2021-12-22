Cardi B gifts worth $ 2 million for her birthday

There’s nothing in this world they love more than checks.

Cardi B spared no expense on her husband Offset’s 30th birthday.

Cardi B said she gave Offset $ 2 million for her “business ventures.” Kardeep / Instagram

The 29-year-old rapper “Money” revealed on his Instagram Story that he gave rapper Migos a large check for $ 2 million.

“happy Birthday!!!” I wrote on the clip. “It literally has it all.”

In the video, Offset is seen smiling with a giant check. Kardeep / Instagram

Offset looked very happy in the video, smiling and dancing as he held up the check.

in a Video shared on social networksCardi said she was given a large sum of money because she knows Offset has “a lot of commercial projects” in 2022.

Earlier in the night, rapper “I Like It” shared a separate video on his Instagram Story, revealing that he also spent “100K singles” all night.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Cardi’s net worth is approximately $ 40 million.

Although the expensive party happened on a Tuesday, Offset’s actual birthday falls on December 14th.

Cardi, who shares 3-year-old daughter Kultur and 3-month-old son with rapper Bud and Boogie, wrote on Instagram last week, “Happy birthday to my husband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂.”

She added: “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you.” “We have overcome a lot together. I love the man you have become and I love the father you are. “

The rapper continued, “WAP”, “Thank you for always being there for me, for being such a close friend and great advisor and never letting me sell out. I am so lucky to be a partner in raising our two beautiful children. You have many projects and activities that you manage and lead, but she has helped me a lot on this journey with our two children ”.

The couple have been married since 2017 and have two children. Anthony Batista / Backgrade

Cardi concluded by saying, “I hope life continues in your blessings and continues to thrive. I am so excited for the world to see what you will get 🔥. I love you!! We will come tonight and next week for your party “

The couple have been married since September 2017. They married in a private ceremony and news of their marriage was not revealed until about a year later.

However, they have been discontinued over the years due to allegations of cheating by Offset. Cardi even filed for divorce in September 2020.

Then the rapper “Bodak Yellow” changed his mind and filed for divorce in November 2020.