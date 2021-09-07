Cardi B has given birth, she is a mother for the second time: the sweet announcement

The rapper couple welcomes their second baby, a beautiful boy. A birth that comes after that of the firstborn Kulture: the sweetest photos on social networks.

The famous singer has become a mother for the second time, while for him, Offset, is even the fifth child.

Cardi B and Offset: the sweet announcement

The two announced the sweet news, through their social profiles with a photo showing the new mom and dad, in the hospital, together with the baby in her arms, and complete with a designer blanket.

Cardi B, in the caption of the post, wrote the date of birth of the child, the September 4, 2021 with a blue heart that suggests the sex of the baby, a beautiful boy, born in a hospital in the New York area.

Through a spokesperson, the couple revealed:

“We are so happy to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings“.

The baby’s name, however, still remains a mystery.

Cardi B and OffSet: their difficult love story

Cardi B secretly married Offset in September 2017.

Only a year after the wedding were they publicly revealed.

They didn’t have an easy time, as a very crisis broke out …