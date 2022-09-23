Cardi B impresses in the velvet catsuit worn by Hailey Bieber

Kate Middleton’s dress makes an appearance on the 2022 Emmys red carpet crystal-embellished sheer skirt

Cardi B and Hailey Baldwin Bieber said “I love it” to this elegant velvet jumpsuit.

The rapper looked “Hot S—t” in the Saint Laurent Bodycon Jumpsuit ($2,990) with crystal stilettos for a sultry evening look to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with Offset.

Cardi, 29, went to dinner with her husband, with whom she shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1, and posted photos to her Instagram Stories in the form-fitting style, which she linked to diamond earrings, a French manicure and a long slicked back ponytail.

“5 years of marriage ❤️❤️……it’s time for my wedding,” the star tweeted, hinting that the couple may need to renew their vows after their secret wedding on September 20, 2017.

For the private ceremony, Cardi B wore a white hoodie and matching sweatpants, with Offset in a black hoodie and jeans, to make sure any future celebrations were totally over the top.

The mother of two has been married to rapper Offset for five years. cardib/Instagram

Even though they are planning a second wedding, the couple will always remember their first as they recently got their anniversary date tattooed on their hands.

It looks like the velvet style is the perfect celebrity-approved date night look, as Bieber wore his to celebrate his 25th birthday in November 2021.

Hailey looked sultry in the jazzy jumpsuit, posing alongside hubby “Baby” Justin Bieber and accessorizing with a black hair bow, sparkly earrings and a matching belt.

It seems Justin felt the look, as he penned a very heartfelt message to his wife on her birthday.

“Life never had more meaning until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you and I will never stop protecting you,” he said. “You are my queen more than enough for me and I will spend every day making you feel like the queen that you are. »

The model celebrated her 25th birthday in the YSL jumpsuit.haileybieber/Instagram

Cardi and Hailey seem to have more than their fashion sense in common, they also share a birthday month; the Biebers recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on September 14.

The couple opted for matching black ensembles for the anniversary celebrations. Haileybieber/Instagram