Entertainment

Cardi B in court over tattoo

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

A man of faith claims his own back tattoo was superimposed on the back of a devoted gentleman, who presumably makes oral love to Cardi B on the cover of his 2016 mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1.

Posted yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

Dominic Late

Dominic Late
The Press

Kevin Michael Brophy is suing the popular American rapper for $5 million in a copyright infringement case heard since Wednesday by a federal court in Southern California.

The cover, suggestive to say the least, shows Madame B, bottle of beer in hand, in the company of a man with his face buried between his legs. Timm Gooden, the creator of the disputed image, would have borrowed only part of Brophy’s tattoo, following a Google search, claims the artist.

The complainant explains for his part that this image would have shocked his wife and represents the opposite of everything he embodies as a believer and father of two children.

Testimony is to last four days and deliberations begin on Friday. Last September, Cardi B pleaded guilty in Queens Criminal Court to taking part in a 2018 fight at a strip club.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Megan Fox shows off her perfect curves and raises the temperature of the networks

10 mins ago

Babylon AD: the collaboration with Vin Diesel that Mathieu Kassovitz did not digest

11 mins ago

Kaalan Walker, actor of ‘Superfly’, sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual abuse

21 mins ago

Usher gives flowers to Chris Brown on stage: “You are a legend”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button