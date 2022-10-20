Cardi B in court over tattoo

A man of faith claims his own back tattoo was superimposed on the back of a devoted gentleman, who presumably makes oral love to Cardi B on the cover of his 2016 mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1.

Dominic Late

The Press

Kevin Michael Brophy is suing the popular American rapper for $5 million in a copyright infringement case heard since Wednesday by a federal court in Southern California.

The cover, suggestive to say the least, shows Madame B, bottle of beer in hand, in the company of a man with his face buried between his legs. Timm Gooden, the creator of the disputed image, would have borrowed only part of Brophy’s tattoo, following a Google search, claims the artist.

The complainant explains for his part that this image would have shocked his wife and represents the opposite of everything he embodies as a believer and father of two children.

Testimony is to last four days and deliberations begin on Friday. Last September, Cardi B pleaded guilty in Queens Criminal Court to taking part in a 2018 fight at a strip club.